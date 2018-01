Backbone Aviation, via its official website and Facebook account, confirmed (19-Jan-2018) the voluntary suspension of its AOC while it negotiates with potential investors. Backbone Aviation stated it took a "financial hit" in 2017, when the late delivery of aircraft resulted in an ACMI contract with a "major UK carrier" being cancelled. Backbone Aviation confirmed it is in "deep talks" with several airlines in regards to providing ACMI or charter services in the coming weeks.