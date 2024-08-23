BAASEC CEO: 'The Caribbean has not rebounded equally' from COVID-19

Barbados Aircraft & Aviation Services Company (BAASEC) CEO Diane Shurland, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (22-Aug-2024) "the Caribbean has not rebounded equally" from the COVID-19 pandemic. Ms Shurland said: "Certain islands have seen a great increase in numbers", including Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, but "the numbers are not as high" for certain smaller islands with smaller economies and less demand. She said "demand is not strong enough" for small island states in the eastern and southern Caribbean.