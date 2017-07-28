Azura Airways registers as new company on 13-Jul-2017, principals include David Neeleman

Azura Airways, via its official website, announced it is seeking to recruit "highly qualified and motivated individuals" to be based in New York City, after registering as a new business entity in the State of Connecticut on 13-Jul-2017. As per CT-Registry, the start up carrier stated it is "inspired by airline veterans who believe innovation is just the beginning", with principals including former airline executives James Smith (former American Airlines executive), Amir Nasruddin (currently ‎Director, Aircraft Programs, Fleet Technical Programs, International Contracts & Procurement - ‎Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras) and David Neeleman (JetBlue Airways founder and Azul chairman and CEO).