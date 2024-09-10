10-Sep-2024 1:05 PM
Azul projects USD3.58bn revenue for 2024
Azul announced (09-Sep-2024) the following updated outlook for 2024:
- Capacity (ASKs): +7% year-on-year. The adjustment in capacity growth is mainly due to:
- Reduction in domestic capacity due to closure of Porto Alegre Salgado Filho Airport;
- Temporary reduction in international capacity during 1H2024;
- Manufacturers' delays in new aircraft deliveries;
- EBITDA: Above BRL6 billion (USD1.07 billion), lower than the previous projection, mainly due to reduction in capacity growth;
- Revenue: BRL20 billion (USD3.58 billion), driven by the healthy demand environment, robust ancillary revenues and growth of business units. [more - original PR]