Loading
10-Sep-2024 1:05 PM

Azul projects USD3.58bn revenue for 2024

Azul announced (09-Sep-2024) the following updated outlook for 2024:

  • Capacity (ASKs): +7% year-on-year. The adjustment in capacity growth is mainly due to:
    • Reduction in domestic capacity due to closure of Porto Alegre Salgado Filho Airport;
    • Temporary reduction in international capacity during 1H2024;
    • Manufacturers' delays in new aircraft deliveries;
  • EBITDA: Above BRL6 billion (USD1.07 billion), lower than the previous projection, mainly due to reduction in capacity growth;
  • Revenue: BRL20 billion (USD3.58 billion), driven by the healthy demand environment, robust ancillary revenues and growth of business units. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More