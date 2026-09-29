Azul EVP marketing: 'We focus very much on having a great operation and on time performance'

Azul EVP marketing & people Jason Ward, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (10-Sep-2026) "We have over 800 daily departures and we fly to over 120 cities in Brazil. We also have flights to the US and to Europe". Mr Ward continued: "We focus very much on having a great operation and on-time performance in Brazil, we have an advantage there". He noted: "If your operation is not flowing well, it doesn't matter how nice you are, how cool the tools are and all that... your core business has to be the number one priority". Mr Ward added: "Each day we look at how the fleet launch was and what are the indicators that show what lines of flying are going to be the most difficult and how can we get ahead of that". [more - CAPA TV]