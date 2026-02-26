Azul emerges from Chapter 11 with strengthened financial position

Azul announced (25-Feb-2026) the completion of its voluntary financial restructuring process and emergence from Chapter 11 conducted before the US Bankruptcy Court with the following financial key achievements:

USD850 million of new equity investments, including from existing bondholders and USD100 million from United Airlines ;

; Execution of a commitment with American Airlines for an incremental USD100 million equity investment;

for an incremental USD100 million equity investment; USD1.375 billion of new exit notes;

Reduction of loans and financing debt and lease liabilities by USD2.5 billion;

Reduction of annual interest paid on loans and financing by over 50%;

Reduction of fleet debt by 36% and aircraft leasing costs by 33.3%. [more - original PR]