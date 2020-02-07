Azul and TAP sign JV agreement

Azul and TAP Air Portugal signed (06-Feb-2020) a commercial non-corporate JV agreement. Azul CRO Abhi Shah stated: "Through this JV, we will offer expanded flight schedules, competitive fares and increased access to European and Brazilian destinations to our customers". The agreement will allow both companies to extend the FFP partnership, increasing competitiveness and expanding their market presence. The agreement was approved by Azul shareholders in Dec-2019 and will now be submitted for regulatory approvals. [more - original PR]