Azorra delivered (11-Apr-2024) the first of nine new Embraer E190-E2 aircraft to Scoot. CEO Leslie Thng stated Scoot is the first carrier in Singapore to take delivery of the aircraft, adding the E190-E2 is "crucial" to the LCC's overall network growth strategy. Scoot's E-Jets E2 services are expected to commence in May-2024. [more - original PR]