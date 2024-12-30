Azerbaijan Airlines confirms E190 crash, suspends Russia routes due to 'external interference'
Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) confirmed (25/26/27-Dec-2024) the crash of an Embraer E190 aircraft near Aktau on 25-Dec-2024. The aircraft was operating from Baku to Grozny with 62 passengers and five crew, of whom 38 lost their lives. AZAL suspended Baku-Grozny and Baku-Makhachkala services on 25-Dec-2024 and also suspended services from Baku to Mineralnye Vody, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saratov, Sochi, Ufa, Vladikavkaz and Volgograd, effective from 28-Dec-2024 until completion of the final investigation. AZAL stated the suspension of the routes was based on preliminary results of the investigation, which indicated that the crash was "due to physical and technical external interference". IATA reported that the incident "occurred in Russian airspace in the vicinity of military operations", according to statements from the governments of Azerbaijan and Russia, and added that there is "strong potential" that the aircraft "could have been the victim of military operations". [more - original PR - AZAL] [more - original PR - AZAL II] [more - original PR - AZAL III] [more - original PR - AZAL IV] [more - original PR - AZAL V] [more - original PR - Embraer] [more - original PR - IATA] [more - original PR - ICAO]