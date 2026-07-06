Avolon reports 46 lease transactions for 2Q2026

Avolon previously reported in 1Q2026 that it acquired 14 aircraft and sold 19, ending the quarter with 84 aircraft agreed for sale, while placing 17 aircraft from its commitments and reaching 85% placement through to end-2028.1 2 It also contracted USD2.1 billion of new unsecured financing in 1Q2026 and ended the quarter with an owned, managed and committed fleet of 1131 aircraft, including 506 new technology aircraft on order/commitment.1 2