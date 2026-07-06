6-Jul-2026 11:32 AM
Avolon reports 46 lease transactions for 2Q2026
Avolon reported (03-Jul-2026) the following highlights for 2Q2026
- Executed 46 lease agreements, extensions and amendments;
- Acquired 21 aircraft and sold 30. The company had another 109 aircraft agreed for sale at the end of 2Q2026;
- Placed nine new aircraft from the company's commitments. Avolon ended 2Q2026 with 80% of its committed fleet placed through to the end of 2028;
- Ended 2Q2026 with an owned, managed and committed fleet of 1117 aircraft;
- Closed a USD500 million unsecured revolving credit facility with a syndicate of five banks based primarily in the Middle East;
- Rating upgraded by S&P Global Ratings to BBB. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Avolon previously reported in 1Q2026 that it acquired 14 aircraft and sold 19, ending the quarter with 84 aircraft agreed for sale, while placing 17 aircraft from its commitments and reaching 85% placement through to end-2028.1 2 It also contracted USD2.1 billion of new unsecured financing in 1Q2026 and ended the quarter with an owned, managed and committed fleet of 1131 aircraft, including 506 new technology aircraft on order/commitment.1 2