Avolon announces order of 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft valued at USD11.5bn

Avolon announced (07-Dec-2018) an order for 75 A320neo and 25 A321neo aircraft valued at USD11.5 billion, at current list prices. The aircraft are scheduled for delivery from 2023 making the company Airbus' largest aircraft lessor backlog customer. Airbus CCO Christian Scherer commented that the "A320neo family of aircraft is a future-proof asset for investors and airlines alike". [more - original PR]