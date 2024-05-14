Avion Express Brasil reaches third phase of certification process, aims to launch in 4Q2024

Avion Express Brasil progressed (13-May-2024) to the third phase of the certification process for its air operator's certificate (AOC) in Brazil. Avion Express Brasil expects to complete the AOC certification process in 2024, allowing the airline to commence ACMI operations in 4Q2024. Avion Express CEO Darius Kajokas said: "ACMI would be rather novel business model in the Brazilian market, which has more than 100 million passengers per annum. Avion Express Brasil aims to commence operations with up to 10 aircraft, with plans to scale up to 25 aircraft by 2027/2028". Avion Express holds two AOCs, as issued by Lithuania and Malta. [more - original PR]