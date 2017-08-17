Loading
17-Aug-2017 2:58 PM

Avinor CEO: Aviation accounts for 5% of CO2 in Norway

Avinor CEO Dag Falk-Petersen stated (16-Aug-2017) CO2 emissions are "a major challenge for aviation". Aviation accounts for 5% of CO2 emissions in Norway, according to Mr Falk-Petersen. He added: "We take this very seriously, and Avinor is working closely with the airlines to reduce emissions. The development of more fuel efficient aircraft, the introduction of jet biofuel and eventually electric aircraft for passenger traffic will help to alleviate these challenges". [more - original PR

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More