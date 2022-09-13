Become a CAPA Member
13-Sep-2022 11:27 AM

Aviation Week regional senior air transport editor: NZ domestic capacity at 91% of pre-COVID levels

Aviation Week senior air transport editor - Asia-Pacific Adrian Schofield, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (13-Sep-2022) New Zealand domestic capacity has recovered to 91% of pre-pandemic levels, while international capacity remains steady at 54%. Mr Schofield added an increase is expected for summer 2022 as more international carriers return and as Air New Zealand reintroduces more widebody aircraft to service.

