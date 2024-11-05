Aviation Week Network MD: 'The trend for aircraft growth is very high'

Aviation Week Network MD air transport strategy and consulting David Stroud, speaking at the Super Terminal Expo, commented (05-Nov-2024) on the outlook for aircraft deliveries, stating: "The trend for aircraft growth is very high", with the number of in-service aircraft forecast to grow 30% by 2034. Mr Stroud said Asia Pacific will be the top region for deliveries and new long range narrowbody aircraft will provide the capability to open new markets.