Loading
5-Nov-2024 5:47 PM

Aviation Week Network MD: 'The trend for aircraft growth is very high'

Aviation Week Network MD air transport strategy and consulting David Stroud, speaking at the Super Terminal Expo, commented (05-Nov-2024) on the outlook for aircraft deliveries, stating: "The trend for aircraft growth is very high", with the number of in-service aircraft forecast to grow 30% by 2034. Mr Stroud said Asia Pacific will be the top region for deliveries and new long range narrowbody aircraft will provide the capability to open new markets.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More