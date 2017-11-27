EU and Armenia complete negotiations for new aviation agreement

EU and Armenia concluded (24-Nov-2017) negotiations for a new five year aviation agreement, with the Armenian delegation agreeing to recommend Armenia's authorities sign the agreement following the completion of the necessary internal procedures. The agreement is expected to result in an additional 87,000 passengers and generate more than EUR16 million in five years. EU Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc said, "This agreement will not only improve market access, it will also contribute to the highest safety, security and environmental standards". According to an infographic posted by Ms Bulc via her official Twitter account, Armenia "has expressed a keen interest" in a Common Aviation Area Agreement with the EU. Such an agreement would complement the Common Aviation Area, while negotiations "could potentially be concluded very quickly".[more - original PR]