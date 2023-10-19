Become a CAPA Member
Loading
19-Oct-2023 11:20 AM

avianca unveils new brand identity

avianca unveiled (18-Oct-2023) a new brand identity, including the shift to a lowercase "a". CEO Adrian Neuhauser said the airline's recent restructuring was "perhaps the greatest reinvention of an airline in the history of aviation", adding: "That's why today we say hello to avianca in lowercase and goodbye to the uppercase 'A' of the past. This is a brand that honours our history and at the same time represents what we are today, a renewed avianca: friendly, agile, accessible, attentive and cheerful". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More