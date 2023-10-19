avianca unveils new brand identity

avianca unveiled (18-Oct-2023) a new brand identity, including the shift to a lowercase "a". CEO Adrian Neuhauser said the airline's recent restructuring was "perhaps the greatest reinvention of an airline in the history of aviation", adding: "That's why today we say hello to avianca in lowercase and goodbye to the uppercase 'A' of the past. This is a brand that honours our history and at the same time represents what we are today, a renewed avianca: friendly, agile, accessible, attentive and cheerful". [more - original PR]