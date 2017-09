Avianca CEO Hernan Rincon, speaking at CAPA's 2017 Latin America Aviation Summit, stated (11-Sep-2017) the airline's next European destination is likely to be Frankfurt or Munich, hubs of its Star Alliance partner Lufthansa. "We're entertaining Rome and Paris after that", he stated. Avianca concluded there is enough traffic from Latin America to connect through Bogota to Rome and Paris, while Frankfurt and Munich offer high levels of inbound travellers.