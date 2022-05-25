Become a CAPA Member
25-May-2022 10:32 AM

Avianca and Easyfly to include 17 routes in first phase of codeshare agreement

Avianca and Easyfly announced (24-May-2022) plans to launch their codeshare agreement on 06-Jun-2022, encompassing the following routes in the first phase:

The agreement will be expanded in 2H2022. [more - original PR - Spanish]

