Avianca and Easyfly to include 17 routes in first phase of codeshare agreement

Avianca and Easyfly announced (24-May-2022) plans to launch their codeshare agreement on 06-Jun-2022, encompassing the following routes in the first phase:

Bogota to Arauca, Barrancabermeja, Florencia, Manizales, Neiva, Popayán, Puerto Asís, Quibdó and Yopal;

Arauca to Bucaramanga and Cúcuta;

Cali to Guapi, Neiva, Pasto, Quibdó, Tumaco and Villavicencio.

The agreement will be expanded in 2H2022. [more - original PR - Spanish]