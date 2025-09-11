Avelo Airlines orders up to 100 E195‑E2s
Avelo Airlines ordered (10-Sep-2025) 50 Embraer E195‑E2 aircraft, with purchase rights another 50. The list price value of the order is USD4.4 billion, excluding purchase rights. Avelo will be the first US carrier to operate the E195‑E2. Deliveries are expected to begin in 1H2027. Avelo stated the aircraft will complement its Boeing 737NGs "for the foreseeable future" and are expected to help improve cost efficiency and network reach. Avelo said the aircraft's short field performance "will open new markets for Avelo and drive efficiency in many of Avelo's existing airports". [more - original PR - Avelo Airlines] [more - original PR - Embraer]
Background ✨
Avelo Airlines expanded its US and Caribbean operations following a significant new round of growth capital, the largest investment since its Series A funding. The proceeds were allocated to support network growth, technology upgrades and improved customer experience1. Recently, it prepared to launch over 15 new services and grow its Boeing 737NG fleet to 20 aircraft by the end of 20242.