AvAir acquires complete LTCS rotable spares pool inventory for USD100m

AvAir and Lufthansa Technik Component Solutions (LTCS) signed (29-Apr-2020) a long term aftermarket sales agreement. AvAir has acquired the complete LTCS rotable spares pool inventory that includes 9000 line items valued at USD100 million. The first components will be delivered immediately from Lufthansa Technik facilities in Germany to AvAir facilities in Ireland and the US. The complete transfer will be finalised within the next three months. All parts are serviceable and come from the Lufthansa Airline Group and other Lufthansa Technik customer fleets. The majority of the parts was maintained by Lufthansa Technik's component MRO organisation. [more - original PR]