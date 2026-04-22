Autonomous Bougainville Government confirms launch of Bougainville Wings

Autonomous Bougainville Government launched (21-Apr-2026) Bougainville Wings, a new locally-owned airline designed to improve trade, connectivity and economic growth in the region. Bougainville Minister for Commerce Robin Wilson confirmed the successful certification and operational readiness of the carrier, following the arrival of Cessna Grand Caravan 208B freighter equipment. Mr Wilson stated: "It is a game changer - by providing reliable air freight, we are creating a direct bridge between our rural producers and premium markets in Buka, Port Moresby and beyond". Mr Wilson added: "Through smarter partnerships with logistics leaders like DHL and Post PNG, we are streamlining our supply chains. This efficiency allows us to lower the cost of doing business, making Bougainville a more attractive destination for investors and reducing the price of essential goods for our families". Mr Wilson concluded: "Bougainville Wings is our statement to the world; we are open for business; we are connected, and we are flying toward a future of self-reliance". [more - original PR]