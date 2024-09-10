Austrian Airlines aiming to renew half its fleet by 2030

Austrian Airlines CEO Annette Mann, in IATA's Airlines publication, stated (08-Sep-2024) the airline's primary sustainability challenge is CO2 reduction. Ms Mann said the carrier's three key strategies comprise renewing the fleet, advancing operational initiatives and certifications and participating in group projects focused on sustainable aviation fuels. Regarding fleet renewal, she stated: "Austrian has a higher-than-average fleet age", with the carrier aiming to renew half its fleet by 2030.