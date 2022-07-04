Australia's Government amends requirements for international arrivals

Australia's Minister for Health and Aged Care Mark Butler stated (03-Jul-2022) from 00:01 on 06-Jul-2022 people will be able to travel to and from Australia without being required to declare their coronavirus vaccination status. The decision to amend the Biosecurity Act 2015 to remove these requirements was based on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer. Travellers must still comply with any remaining coronavirus requirements of airlines and shipping operators, as well as other countries and states and territories. This currently includes wearing masks on inbound international flights. State and territory orders mandating masks on domestic flights also remain in place. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]