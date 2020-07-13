Australian Prime Minister outlines international arrival restrictions

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced (10-Jul-2020) in order to manage and maintain quarantine arrangements across the jurisdictions of New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia, National Cabinet agreed to implement further caps on international arrivals, and an extension of current international passenger restrictions into Victoria. The following legislation will be effective from 13-Jul-2020:

Perth: A cap of 525 weekly international arrivals will apply;

Brisbane: A cap of 500 weekly international arrivals;

Sydney: A cap of 450 daily international arrivals will continue, with a view to further reductions in subsequent weeks.

Flexibility remains within these caps to minimise disruptions to returning Australian citizens and permanent residents. These arrangements will be subject to a review by the National Cabinet before the end of Jul-2020. Restrictions on outbound travel by Australian citizens and permanent residents remain in place, in accordance with the health advice to the government. [more - original PR]