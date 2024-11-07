Loading
7-Nov-2024 11:45 AM

Australian Infrastructure Minister announces release of EIS for Western Sydney Airport flightpaths

Australia's Minister for Infrastructure Catherine King confirmed (07-Nov-2024) the release of the environmental impact statement (EIS) for preliminary flightpaths at Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport. In response to community feedback, five changes have been made from the draft EIS to minimise the impact of aircraft noise, particularly at night. These include the removal of one flightpath and refinements to others, in addition to two flightpath changes which have already been announced and consulted on. [more - original PR]

