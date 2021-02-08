Australian Government to continue with hotel quarantine model for arrivals

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated (05-Feb-2021) the National Cabinet agreed that hotel quarantine will continue to be the model used to quarantine returning Australians. The Centre of National Resilience at Howard Springs will continue to operate as an emergency national facility for quarantine as per the National Review of Hotel Quarantine. The Australian Government and the Northern Territory agreed to collaborate on options to increase quarantine capacity through an expansion of the Howard Springs facility. The Australian and Queensland Governments will work on further defining the Queensland proposal for a bespoke facility in Toowoomba. [more - original PR]