Australian Government releases Aviation Green Paper for feedback

Australia's Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Catherine King announced (06-Sep-2023) the release of an Aviation Green Paper, calling for feedback from the community and the sector. The Green Paper marks a stage in developing the Aviation White Paper, which will set the policy direction for the aviation sector out to 2050. Details include:

Potential changes in the sector and the actions that might be needed to prepare the industry for long term growth relating to:

Maximising aviation's contribution to achieving net zero carbon emissions; Emerging aviation technologies; Workforce skills and training requirements; Ensuring resilience to future shocks;

The government will consider stronger consumer protections, improvements to complaint handling processes and improve accessibility for consumers living with disability;

The Green Paper considers how to transition Australia's aviation industry to net zero emissions. The government is also seeking views on issues which are raised by the specific circumstances of the regional and remote aviation sector in the context of decarbonisation;

The government is not considering imposing any additional constraints on airports such as curfews or movement caps;

The government is seeking views on opportunities to work with industry to help workers develop the skills necessary for emerging technologies;

The government considers that the current approach to bilateral air services negotiations appears well adapted to supporting the national interest, but seeks stakeholder views on opportunities to improve the approach to international negotiations;

The government is focusing on opportunities to enhance its longer term aviation support in the Pacific, including enhancing regional safety, connectivity and sustainability outcomes;

The government is also considering recommendations from the review of the Sydney Airport Demand Management Scheme. It recently concluded targeted consultation regarding potential changes to the scheme, with a particular eye to modernising the slot allocation framework and strengthening compliance measures to ensure that slots are not being misused by airlines. [more - original PR]