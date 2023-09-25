Australian Government launches strategic action plan for women's careers in aviation

Australia's Government launched (22-Sep-2023) a new strategic action plan to encourage women to take up long term careers in the aviation industry. The plan draws on learnings from the first four years of the Women in the Aviation Industry Initiative, which aims to support women by providing mentoring, guidance and networking opportunities. Over AUD1.3 million (USD837,309) will be made available over the next financial year to fund activities related to leadership and culture, visibility and awareness, collaboration and continuous improvement as outlined in the plan. The government expects to release a formal process to seek proposals for projects in Oct-2023. [more - original PR]