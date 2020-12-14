Become a CAPA Member
14-Dec-2020 9:14 AM

Australian Government extends domestic aviation support programme

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack stated (14-Dec-2020) the government's Domestic Aviation Network Support (DANS) programme was extended from 31-Jan-2021 for an additional eight weeks to 28-Mar-2021. Mr McCormack stated: "DANS and RANS [Regional Airline Network Support] will continue to support essential freight movements around the country, providing critical access to healthcare equipment, education and mail and enabling numerous industries". Mr McCormack said the government also extended a 50% waiver of domestic air services charges for Regular Public Transport and aeromedical flights from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Mar-2021. [more - original PR]

