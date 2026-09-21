Australian Government confirms updated air services agreement with Indonesia

Australia's Minister for Infrastructure Catherine King confirmed (19-Sep-2026) an updated air services agreement with Indonesia, building on previous arrangements signed in 2011. The updated agreement allows for an additional 5000 seats per week for airlines of both countries. It is designed to open "additional destinations in Indonesia outside of the traditional locations of Jakarta and Denpasar", including Lake Toba, Borobudur, Mandalika, Komodo and Likupang. It also enables airlines of both countries to operate services to and from Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport. [more - original PR]