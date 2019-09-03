Australian Deputy PM welcomes expanded Australia-Japan air services agreement

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack welcomed (02-Sep-2019) the tripling of frequencies airlines can operate between Australia and Japan in an expanded air services agreement, which will "support the enduring tourism, trade and people-to-people links between our two countries". The expanded arrangements allow for an additional two new return frequencies per day for Australian airlines and two for Japanese airlines. By 2026 to 2027, Australia estimates to welcome an estimated 626,000 Japanese tourists who will contribute AUD3.7 billion (USD2.5 billion) to the Australian economy. [more - original PR]