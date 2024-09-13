13-Sep-2024 10:22 AM
Australia is Thai Airways' third largest market for revenue generation
Thai Airways commercial advisor to the CEO Otto Gergye, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (12-Sep-2024) Australia is Thai Airways' third largest market in terms of revenue generation, following Europe and North Asia. Mr Gergye added the Australian visa process and the curfew restrictions at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport are the main challenges for the airline's growth in the Australian market.