Australia Infrastructure Minister: Rex Airlines 'too important to fail'

Australia's Minister for Infrastructure Catherine King commented (05-Aug-2025) on Rex Airlines' voluntary administration process, stating: "We want a viable regional airline and that's basically what the Australian Government has said really clearly. We know that Rex has been an important player in the delivery of regional services across the country. It is too important to fail". Ms King added: "It is why when it went into administration, we said very clearly we'd like to see, in the first instance, a commercial outcome and we've worked to support that. But if that is not the case, then we stand willing to step in. We're still hopeful that there is obviously a commercial buyer for Rex".