19-Feb-2019 10:51 AM
Australia domestic pax down 2% in Dec-2018, load factor stable at 81%
Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Region Economics (BITRE) reported (18-Feb-2019) the following traffic highlights for Australian domestic airlines for Dec-2018:
- Passengers: 5.1 million, -2.0% year-on-year;
- Top ten domestic city pairs:
- Melbourne-Sydney: 746,815, -1.4%;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 407,337, -1.1%;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 302,663, -2.1%;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 239,752, -5.3%;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 209,912, -3.0%;
- Melbourne-Perth: 194,835, +1.1%;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 184,227, +1.1%;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 162,980, -4.3%;
- Hobart-Melbourne: 159,118, +1.8%;
- Perth-Sydney: 152,244, -4.8%;
- Load factor: 80.6%, -0.4ppt;
- Melbourne-Sydney: 87.9%, +1.1ppts;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 86.7%, +1.3ppts;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 82.2%, -0.4ppt;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 87.9%, +0.7ppt;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 83.0%, +2.1ppts;
- Melbourne-Perth: 87.3%, -1.5ppts;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 85.0%, +0.6ppt;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 85.5%, +1.6ppts;
- Hobart-Melbourne: 77.6%, -1.0ppt;
- Perth-Sydney: 87.7%, +0.1ppt;
- RPKs: -2.1%;
- ASKs: -1.6%;
- Aircraft movements: 51,769, -1.7%;
- Seats: 6.5 million, -2.0%. [more - original PR]