Aurigny Air Services schedules additional frequencies and rescue flights in Guernsey and Jersey
Aurigny Air Services scheduled (14/15-Nov-2025) additional frequencies on Guernsey-Southampton and Guernsey-Jersey services in Nov-2025, in response to Blue Islands entering administration. Aurigny also introduced rescue fares on the services until 21-Nov-2025. Aurigny CEO Nico Bezuidenhout stated: "We have served the Channel Islands with pride since 1968 and are pleased to return to the essential airbridge route between Guernsey and Jersey... We have developed these interim schedules within eighteen hours of Blue Islands entering administration and will announce additional frequencies for Christmas and through the entire winter over the coming days". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II] [more - original PR - UK Civil Aviation Authority]
Background ✨
Aurigny Air Services previously operated Guernsey-Jersey and Guernsey-Southampton services alongside Blue Islands, with both carriers at times codesharing to maintain connectivity between the Channel Islands and the UK. Past agreements required each airline to market seats and manage fares independently, ensuring competition and capacity on key inter-island routes1 2 3.