18-Jul-2025 4:29 PM
Aurigny Air Services announces strategic career partnership with Norse Atlantic UK
Aurigny Air Services announced (15-Jul-2025) a strategic career partnership with Norse Atlantic UK. The partnership will provide Aurigny first officers operating ATR 72-600 equipment with the opportunity to progress to Norse's Boeing 787 equipment upon gaining the required experience. The initiative aims to provide Norse with a pipeline of first officers whilst providing Aurigny pilots with the opportunity to accelerate their career progression. [more - original PR]