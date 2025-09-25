Auckland International Airport opens new USD270.4m expanded airfield

Auckland International Airport opened (24-Sep-2025) the "most significant infrastructure project undertaken" since it opened in 1966, with completion of its airfield expansion. The NZD465 million (USD270.4 million) project added "around 23 rugby fields of space" to the existing 1.4 million sqm apron, taxiway and runway network, creating parking for up to 11 jet aircraft and adding five fully serviced flexible aircraft stands, and one unserviced stand. The new international airfield will also facilitate construction of a new domestic jet terminal, closing an area of airfield space which will be reconfigured to become the new terminal's aircraft pier and apron. CEO Carrie Hurihanganui stated: "New Zealand's international connectivity is still recovering to reach and surpass 2019 levels, but we are optimistic for the future with long term growth on the horizon. Key international airline partners tell us they are preparing to take delivery of new aircraft over the coming years, including one with an order of around 150 planes". Ms Hurihanganui added: "This growth presents an important opportunity for New Zealand, and [the airport]'s airfield investment means we will have the right infrastructure in place, at the right time, to support efficient operations while strengthening the country's travel and trade connections". [more - original PR]