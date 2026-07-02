Auckland International Airport finalises master plan to late 2040s

Auckland International Airport released (30-Jun-2026) its finalised master plan for the period to the late 2040s. The plan preserves the option of a future second runway, with no construction date set, but also highlights measures to improve capacity and performance through operational improvements. The plan emphasises using existing infrastructure as efficiently as possible before committing to new construction. Long term elements of the master plan include the ongoing move to an integrated domestic and international jet terminal, enhancing regional operations, more efficient airfield and apron operations, a consolidated cargo precinct, improved surface access and infrastructure capable of adapting to future aviation technology, low emission transport and climate resilience requirements. The airport handles nearly 19 million passengers and more than 158,000 aircraft movements p/a, and supports approximately NZD26 billion (USD14.8 billion) in trade. By the late 2040s, it is expected to handle approximately 38 million passengers p/a. [more - original PR]