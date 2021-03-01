ATSG achieves record revenue, earnings, aircraft deliveries and operational hours in 2020

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) reported (25-Feb-2021) customer revenues increased 8.2% year-on-year to USD1.57 billion in 2020. President and CEO Rich Corrado stated: "2020 was a very good year for ATSG and its family of companies despite the significant challenges of the pandemic". Details include:

Revenue increased at all of ATSG's principal businesses and the company achieved record levels of customer revenues, adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA;

The company delivered a record 11 Boeing 767F aircraft to a record number of lease customers and operated a record number of passenger and cargo aircraft hours;

Cargo Aircraft Management delivered aircraft to seven lessees in five countries, including Astral Aviation, Cargojet Airways, MasAir and Raya Airways;

delivered aircraft to seven lessees in five countries, including , , and ; Capital spending increased by USD56.9 million to USD510.4 million. Spending included USD353.4 million for the acquisition of 11 767-300 aircraft and freighter modification costs;

ATSG's fleet comprised 106 aircraft in service at the end of 2020, eight more than at the same point in 2019. 20 were passenger aircraft, including four 757 combi aircraft, and 86 were cargo aircraft, including one 757F and 85 767Fs. [more - original PR]