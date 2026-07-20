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    20-Jul-2026 4:57 PM

    ATR using 'enormous amount' of location data to study travel patterns

    ATR SVP commercial Alexis Vidal stated (16-Jul-2026) ATR is purchasing "an enormous amount" of anonymised location data sourced from GPS equipped devices such as smartphones. Mr Vidal said the company is "monitoring where devices go, from A to B, and how fast". He said the data provides strong information about transport modes, commenting: "It's very easy to look at where are the devices moving, whether it's by road, or rail, or between two airports". [more - Aviation Week]

    Background

    Aireon and SkySoft-ATM partnered to integrate space-based ADS-B into SkySoft-ATM’s cloud-based Tower platform, improving real-time airport situational displays and runway/ground-traffic visibility.1 Aireon also collaborated with Ursa Space Systems to add real-time ADS-B aircraft tracking into Ursa’s geospatial analytics platform for commercial, defence and humanitarian use cases.2 Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport partnered with AT&T to anonymously track passenger phones on its network to measure security queue times.3

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