ATR using 'enormous amount' of location data to study travel patterns

ATR SVP commercial Alexis Vidal stated (16-Jul-2026) ATR is purchasing "an enormous amount" of anonymised location data sourced from GPS equipped devices such as smartphones. Mr Vidal said the company is "monitoring where devices go, from A to B, and how fast". He said the data provides strong information about transport modes, commenting: "It's very easy to look at where are the devices moving, whether it's by road, or rail, or between two airports". [more - Aviation Week]