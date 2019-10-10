Become a CAPA Member
Loading
10-Oct-2019 8:48 AM

ATR authorised to launch STOL ATR 42-600S

ATR received (09-Oct-2019) authorisation from its board of directors for the launch of the new short take of and landing (STOL) version of the ATR 42-600. The ATR 42-600S features take off and landing capabilities on runways as short as 800m. The company forecasts expanding the addressable market by 25%, targeting new routes and the 30 seat STOL segment. Around 500 airports have a runway of 800m to 1000m in length. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More