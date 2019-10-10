ATR authorised to launch STOL ATR 42-600S

ATR received (09-Oct-2019) authorisation from its board of directors for the launch of the new short take of and landing (STOL) version of the ATR 42-600. The ATR 42-600S features take off and landing capabilities on runways as short as 800m. The company forecasts expanding the addressable market by 25%, targeting new routes and the 30 seat STOL segment. Around 500 airports have a runway of 800m to 1000m in length. [more - original PR]