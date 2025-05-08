Loading
8-May-2025 9:02 PM

Athens International Airport CEO: Aviation industry must balance growth with reducing emissions

Athens International Airport CEO Yiannis Paraschis, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (08-May-2025) "In Europe, regulatory frameworks continue to evolve, shaping the industry's ability to adapt and compete and not always in the right direction". Mr Paraschis noted sustainability remains of "paramount importance", adding the aviation industry "must balance growth with reducing emissions".

