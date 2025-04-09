Athens Airport: All flights cancelled on 09-Apr-2025 due to strike action
Athens International Airport, via its official website, announced (Apr-2025) all flights to and from the airport have been cancelled on 09-Apr-2025 due to a strike by the Air Traffic Controllers' Association participating in the general strike of the Supreme Administration of Greek Civil Servants Trade Unions.
Background ✨
Athens International Airport previously anticipated operational disruptions on 28-Feb-2025 due to a 24-hour strike by the Hellenic Air Traffic Controllers Association, as advised by Greece's ADEDY union1. On 16-Mar-2023, Aegean Airlines Group announced Aegean and Olympic Air suspended services due to a similar 24-hour strike2. These strikes have been part of recurring industrial actions by Greek air traffic controllers over the years3 4 5.