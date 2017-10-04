ATAG: Deadline for action on CORSIA is really only 12 months away

Air Transport Action Group (ATAG) executive director Michael Gill said (03-Oct-2017) the "deadline for action" on the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) agreement is much closer than its 01-Jan-2021 effective date, as aircraft operators will need to start monitoring emissions from 01-Jan-2019 and will need to be prepared to do so "by this time next year". Mr Gill said that with the CORSIA agreement now in place, the implementation phase is already underway for airlines, business aircraft operators, governments and "crucially" the carbon markets. Mr Gill also noted that governments will need to make sure they are ready to perform their crucial role in verification over the next 18 months, and that the group is "very concerned that this process of capacity building is moving too slowly". Mr Gill said he would "really encourage ICAO to throw all of its expertise and resources behind this issue to ensure capacity building with governments". [more - original PR]