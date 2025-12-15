ASUR US Commercial Airports completes acquisition of URW Airports
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) announced (11-Dec-2025) its subsidiary ASUR US Commercial Airports completed the acquisition of URW Airports, a retail developer and operator of terminals at New York John F Kennedy International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport, for an enterprise value of USD295 million. The acquired entity will be called ASUR Airports.
Background ✨
The transaction followed ASUR's purchase agreement with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield's subsidiary Westfield Development, under which it acquired all of URW Airports' equity interests for USD295 million, marking its entry into the US airport retail concessions market. The acquired business managed commercial programmes at major US airports, and the deal was expected to close in 2H20251.