30-Jul-2019 11:36 AM

ASUR reports growth in aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenue in 2Q2019

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste de Mexico (ASUR) reported (22-Jul-2019) a 4.7% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenues in 2Q2019 attributed to the following:

  • Aeronautical revenues increased 7.3%;
  • Non-aeronautical revenues increased by 7.2%, mainly due to a 6.9% increase in commercial revenues. Growth in commercial revenues mainly reflected a 6.9% increase in total passenger traffic;
    • Mexico increased 4.5% mainly driven by the opening of new commercial spaces, including duty free, retail, food and beverages and car rentals;
    • Puerto Rico increased by 10.6%;
    • Colombia increased by 20.9%;
    • Commercial revenue per passenger declined 0.1% in Mexico and increased 4.2% in Puerto Rico and 5.2% in Colombia, but remained "practically" unchanged at MXN99.7 (USD5.22);
      • Mexico commercial revenue per passenger was MXN115.4 (USD6.05);
      • Puerto Rico commercial revenue per passenger was MXN114.4 (USD6);
      • Colombia commercial revenue per passenger was MXN40.6 (USD2.13);
  • Consolidated revenues were partially offset by a 41.4% decline in revenues from construction services, mainly due to a decrease in construction revenues in Colombia and Puerto Rico, as a result of lower capex and other investments in concessionned assets during the period. Excluding revenues from construction services, consolidated revenues would have increased 7.3%. Mexico contributed with 69.4% of total revenues excluding revenues from construction services, while Puerto Rico represented 18.7% and Colombia contributed 11.9%. [more - original PR]

