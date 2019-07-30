30-Jul-2019 11:36 AM
ASUR reports growth in aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenue in 2Q2019
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste de Mexico (ASUR) reported (22-Jul-2019) a 4.7% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenues in 2Q2019 attributed to the following:
- Aeronautical revenues increased 7.3%;
- Non-aeronautical revenues increased by 7.2%, mainly due to a 6.9% increase in commercial revenues. Growth in commercial revenues mainly reflected a 6.9% increase in total passenger traffic;
- Mexico increased 4.5% mainly driven by the opening of new commercial spaces, including duty free, retail, food and beverages and car rentals;
- Puerto Rico increased by 10.6%;
- Colombia increased by 20.9%;
- Commercial revenue per passenger declined 0.1% in Mexico and increased 4.2% in Puerto Rico and 5.2% in Colombia, but remained "practically" unchanged at MXN99.7 (USD5.22);
- Mexico commercial revenue per passenger was MXN115.4 (USD6.05);
- Puerto Rico commercial revenue per passenger was MXN114.4 (USD6);
- Colombia commercial revenue per passenger was MXN40.6 (USD2.13);
- Consolidated revenues were partially offset by a 41.4% decline in revenues from construction services, mainly due to a decrease in construction revenues in Colombia and Puerto Rico, as a result of lower capex and other investments in concessionned assets during the period. Excluding revenues from construction services, consolidated revenues would have increased 7.3%. Mexico contributed with 69.4% of total revenues excluding revenues from construction services, while Puerto Rico represented 18.7% and Colombia contributed 11.9%. [more - original PR]