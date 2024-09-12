ASPA: South Pacific characterised by 'vast distances, small populations, long thin routes'

Association of South Pacific Airlines (ASPA) secretary general David Tohi, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (12-Sep-2024) the South Pacific is characterised by "vast distances, small populations, [and] long thin routes". Mr Tohi highlighted the challenges of connectivity and logistics facing airlines in the region. He said the region's most successful carriers tend to benefit from "not so much government influence or interference", are based in countries with good infrastructure and have "better skilled" workforces.