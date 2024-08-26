26-Aug-2024 10:04 AM
ASM director: Tourism reaches 'new highs' in Latin America & Caribbean while corporate travel lags
ASM director air service development consulting David Appleby, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (23-Aug-2024) tourism in Latin America and the Caribbean has "reached new highs following the pandemic" and growth is forecast to continue. However, Mr Appleby said corporate travel in the region is "still years away from a full recovery to pre-pandemic levels".