9-Sep-2024 9:24 AM
ASL Airlines increasing Paris CDG-Saint Pierre capacity 5% in 2025
ASL Airlines France concluded (04-Sep-2024) seasonal Paris CDG-Saint Pierre service on 03-Sep-2024, marking the end of the seventh consecutive season of this air link. The carrier operated 12 scheduled flights, transporting 2660 passengers, increased 5% from 2023. Following the success, the two partner airlines on this route, Air Saint-Pierre and ASL Airlines France, will increase seat capacity 5% for 2025. This partnership between the two carriers is part of the public service delegation for service to Saint Pierre and Miquelon concluded between the State and Air Saint-Pierre in 2017. [more - original PR - French]